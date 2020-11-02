Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Appeal denied for Michigan City woman convicted of fatal shooting at age 18
- Michigan City woman to stand trial for allegedly stealing $75K from police pension fund
- La Porte runs over Munster on way to sectional final
- Parolees warned to stay home, turn off lights, avoid celebrating Halloween
- Michigan City sex offenders arrested following non-compliance sweep
- La Porte County sets record for new coronavirus cases in single day
- Expansion of Michigan City commission on Black males leads to first mayoral veto
- La Porte County school students all over the map under continued 'orange' COVID spread level
- Michigan City Police chief lauds traffic stop that leads to firearm arrest
- La Porte's Steinhiser draws attention on and off the football field
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Lingenfelterfamily said:
Police officers and fireman should also be able to get the vaccine as they are with folks to. Then public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.