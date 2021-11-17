The La Pour Brew & Wine Fest is expected to pack the La Porte Civic Auditorium with beer and wine aficionados on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for scholarship programs run by the La Porte Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.
La PORTE – Much to the delight of local beer enthusiasts, the La Pour Brew & Wine Fest is set to return this weekend.
The sixth event will be Saturday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., from 1-4 p.m. La Pour serves as a fundraiser for scholarships and youth programs run by La Porte's Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.