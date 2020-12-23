INDIANAPOLIS — For a third straight week, over a quarter of Indiana counties are rated in the highest risk level of coronavirus spread in Wednesday’s state update that again shows no area with low or moderate community spread.
The Indiana State Health Department tracking map labels 24 of 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, down two from a week ago. All other counties are in the next-riskiest orange rating. The high risk counties are predominantly rural, but include Elkhart County.
La Porte County remained orange, with 545 cases per 100,000 residents and an 11.45 percent 7-day positivity rate for all tests reported, though that rate was going up.
In Northwest Indiana, Porter, St. Joseph, Lake, Starke and Marshall counties are also orange; while Newton and Jasper counties are in red. Lake and Starke were red last week.
The new ratings come a day after officials announced a flaw in COVID-19 reporting that is expected to change the state’s overall positivity rate and the metrics for individual counties once corrected.
Since the pandemic began, a software error has caused underreporting in statewide and county positivity rates, state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. The overall numbers of tests, positive cases and deaths remain accurate, she said.
Box predicted the state’s rate would be two to three percentage points higher once the issue is fixed. Indiana’s rate was reported at 12.1 percent as of Dec. 16.
The corrected data will be published Dec. 30, in time for the next weekly update of county labeling. While county-level impacts will vary, Box expects some smaller counties will see a decline in positivity rate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and health officials, meanwhile, called for continued precautions to slow the coronavirus spread over the Christmas holiday, even as pressure has eased on hospitals with slight declines in COVID-19 illnesses.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are down about 10 percent since peaking Nov. 30, but remain nearly four times higher than in September when the steep increase began for coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and new infections.
The ISDH daily update showed hospitalizations back over 3,100 as of Tuesday after falling below 3,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 16.
Holcomb said while the state could celebrate that it didn’t see a surge of cases following Thanksgiving, Indiana was still at an “abnormally” high rate of virus spread.
Indiana’s total number COVID-19 deaths has jumped 40 percent in the past month, with health officials adding 62 on Wednesday, raising the toll to 7,306 confirmed and 339 probable coronavirus deaths. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 80 per day after being in the low 40s in mid-November and below 10 during July.
Two more deaths were reported in La Porte County, raising the death toll to 124, according to the ISDH.
The ISDH on Wednesday also reported 4,731 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 476,538. There were 50 news cases in La Porte County, raising the total to 6,907.
Box said the recent decline in hospitalizations was encouraging, but remained “much higher than we would be comfortable with” going forward.
“I’m very concerned about what will happen over Christmas, in the new year’s time, and really want Hoosiers to be very, very careful and to really follow the social distancing, wearing your mask and, as much as possible, limit your celebration to those individuals in your household,” Box said.
Health officials began raising worries in November about hospitals becoming overwhelmed. Indiana Hospital Association president Brian Tabor said that concern has eased, despite worries about the risk of virus spread from Thanksgiving gatherings.
“We were headed into some pretty scary territory as a state,” Tabor said. “I think all the warnings and admonitions were absolutely necessary.”
Indiana hospitals began vaccinating health care workers last week and more than 90,000 are scheduled to receive shots by Jan. 4, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state health department’s chief medical officer.
The first shots using Pfizer’s vaccine are now being supplemented by a vaccine co-developed by the National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna. Indiana’s initial doses of that second vaccine arrived Monday at Franciscan Health Hammond, Weaver said.
Vaccinations will continue for the state’s more than 400,000 eligible health care workers and will start next week for nursing home residents, she said.
Box said people must continue to observe precautions as it will be months before vaccines are widely available for the general public.
“We just have so much hope right now with the vaccine and I’m just afraid people are going to get vaccinated and take off their masks or just assume ‘Hey we’re just a month or two out for this’,” Box said. “This is going to take a while for us to get everybody vaccinated and for us to really see a change.”
