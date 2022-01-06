Rescue workers attempt to handle the aftermath of a four-vehicle crash on I-94 in Michigan City Thursday morning. The incident left one person dead, two others injured, and hundreds of motorists stranded in freezing conditions.
Photo provided / Indiana State Police
An INDOT video image shows a semi truck completely blocking I-94 on Thursday morning following a four-vehicle crash east of U.S. 421 in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY – A four-vehicle crash on I-94 in Michigan City early Thursday left one person dead, two others injured, and hundreds of motorists stranded in their vehicles in frigid temperatures.
The accident occurred about 5:30 a.m., according to Indiana State Police. Trooper Kevin Council was initially dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 eastbound at the 36.8 mile-marker, just east of the U.S. 421 exit.
