Some wallabies play together in the Australia yard at Washington Park Zoo. While the rest of Washington Park and the Senior Center will remain closed through at least Aug. 13, the zoo will reopen Aug. 7.
A lizard enjoys a meal at Washington Park Zoo. Visitors will be able to see the zoo’s attractions again when it reopens Friday.
Photo provided / Washington Park Zoo
Visitors will once again be able to watch this lion play with his toys at Washington Park Zoo after the mayor amended his executive order Thursday.
MICHIGAN CITY — While Michigan City beaches and most of Washington Park will remain closed for at least another week, Mayor Duane Parry has decided to allow the reopening of Washington Park Zoo on Friday.
According to a statement from the Mayor’s Office, Parry will allow the zoo to reopen on an appointment-only basis on Aug. 7, while the rest of the park remains closed at least through Aug. 13.
