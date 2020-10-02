INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s health commissioner is encouraging more Hoosiers to get tested for the coronavirus, saying the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity is now “greater than it’s ever been.”
Indiana has more than 250 testing locations, but some sites have seen a drop in the number of people coming to get tested, said Dr. Kristina Box, health commissioner.
“All the testing availability in the world doesn’t do any good if people aren’t willing to get tested,” Box said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, more than 2 million tests have been conducted in Indiana on 1.37 million individuals, the Indiana Business Journal reported.
But the seven-day average number of individuals tested has fallen to around 9,000. That’s down from August, when more than 13,000 individuals were being tested daily.
As of Friday, 1,398,522 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up 10,791 from Thursday. A total of 2,114,835 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported since Feb. 26.
Of those test results, 22,555 were reported from La Porte County, up 260 from Thursday. The county’s 7-day positivity rate has risen to 6.2 percent for all tests, and 7 percent for unique individuals.
That prompted officials to move the county from the safest blue category on its metric map into the yellow category on Wednesday.
ISDH also reported Friday that 1,495 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 122,640. Another 13 deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 3,429 confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 227 probable deaths.
Another 38 cases were reported in La Porte County, the largest single-day jump since April 15, bringing the total to 1,596. The state has reported 42 deaths in the county.
Box said she understands that some people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms or only have a case of the sniffles may not want to get tested because they would have to isolate if they test positive.
“But if we don’t know who’s positive and take steps to isolate those individuals, we risk allowing COVID-19 to spread unchecked across our state, and that means our lives will be disrupted for a longer period of time,” she said.
In La Porte County, testing is available at three sites, according to ISDH: the ISDH/Optum test site at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, and at HealthLinc locations at 710 Franklin St. in Michigan City, and 400 Teegarden St. in La Porte.
Box also urged Hoosiers to respond to phone calls and text messages sent by the contact tracers Indiana has hired to help the state with coronavirus tracing.
From May through Sept. 15, contact tracers have made more than 477,000 phone calls and sent nearly 632,500 text messages. Box said 75 percent of those contacts have been successful, but stressed that it’s important “to please answer the call or the text.”
