The following are the winners of grants in the Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation's 2021-22 grant cycle, with organization name, project name and grant amount:
Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, Michigan City Food Bank, $5,000
Boys and Girls Club of Michigan City, 2021 Summer Camp, $35,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Floor No More, $5,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Keys to Hope Community Resource Center, $12,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families, $17,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Grace Learning Center, $6,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Food Rescue Initiative $7,500
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Healthy Eating Active Living Gardens of Michigan City, $2,000
Dunebrook, Healthy Families La Porte County, $20,000
Harmony House/CASA of La Porte County, Court Youth Advocate program, $12,000
Homeward Bound, Rental Assistance, $10,000
Indiana Guardianship Services, VASIA Guardianship Program, $15,000
Interfaith Community PADS, Emergency Shelter for Men and Women, $40,000
Junior Achievement, Economic, Education for Youth Today to Prepare for Better Tomorrows, $5,000
La Porte County Meals on Wheels, Eat Well to Be Well, $26,100
La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, School concert fees and transportation to Children's Educational Concerts, $3,206
MCAS Hours for Ours, School Based Mentoring Program, $4,000
MCAS Safe Harbor, Summer S.T.E.A.M. Camp, $10,000
Michigan City Area Schools Student Support Service, Multi Sensory Environment to help students regulate emotions and senses, $4,000
Michigan City Area Schools, Future Wolves Elementary Sports Program, $4,900
Michiana Marines, Toys for Tots Campaign, $5,000
Michigan City Chamber Music Festival , Children's Program, $3,000
North Central Community Action Agencies, Ramp and Small Repairs Program, $25,000
North Central Community Action Agencies, Children’s Vision Screening Program, $8,000
Open Door Community Alliance, Open Door Adolescent Health Center, $32,500
Open Door Community Alliance, Community Alliance Medication Assistance, $15,000
Paladin, Transportation Services for Elderly, Disabled and Medically Fragile, $50,000
Paladin, Summer Enrichment Camp, $10,000
Reins of Life, Horse Care for Equine-Assisted Programs, $20,000
Reins of Life, Equine-Assisted Programs, $4,500
Safe Harbor, Building Robotics to Build Careers, $3,500
Salvation Army of Michigan City, Gift of Warmth, $45,000
Salvation Army of Michigan City, Pathway to Hope, $20,000
Salvation Army of Michigan City, Food Pantry, $35,000
Salvation Army of Michigan City, Weekend Backpack Program, $5,500
Social and Learning Institute, Program Facility Enhancement, $3,500
Soul Steppers Drill Team, Stepping For Unity, $15,000
Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention, Advocacy and Education, $70,000
Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County, Michigan City Teen Court, $20,000
Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County, Kids on the Block, $5,000
Total awards: $639,206
