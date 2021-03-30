MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation has awarded 40 grants, totaling nearly $640,000 to Michigan City area charitable organizations.

Since its inception in 1997, the Enrichment Corporation has granted more than $18 million in assistance to charitable organizations that directly benefit residents of the Michigan City area.

MCCEC 2021-22 grant winner

The following are the winners of grants in the Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation's 2021-22 grant cycle, with organization name, project name and grant amount:

Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, Michigan City Food Bank, $5,000

Boys and Girls Club of Michigan City, 2021 Summer Camp, $35,000

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Floor No More, $5,000

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Keys to Hope Community Resource Center, $12,000

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families, $17,000

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Grace Learning Center, $6,000

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Food Rescue Initiative $7,500

Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Healthy Eating Active Living Gardens of Michigan City, $2,000

Dunebrook, Healthy Families La Porte County, $20,000

Harmony House/CASA of La Porte County, Court Youth Advocate program, $12,000

Homeward Bound, Rental Assistance, $10,000

Indiana Guardianship Services, VASIA Guardianship Program, $15,000

Interfaith Community PADS, Emergency Shelter for Men and Women, $40,000

Junior Achievement, Economic, Education for Youth Today to Prepare for Better Tomorrows, $5,000

La Porte County Meals on Wheels, Eat Well to Be Well, $26,100

La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, School concert fees and transportation to Children's Educational Concerts, $3,206

MCAS Hours for Ours, School Based Mentoring Program, $4,000

MCAS Safe Harbor, Summer S.T.E.A.M. Camp, $10,000

Michigan City Area Schools Student Support Service, Multi Sensory Environment to help students regulate emotions and senses, $4,000

Michigan City Area Schools, Future Wolves Elementary Sports Program, $4,900

Michiana Marines, Toys for Tots Campaign, $5,000

Michigan City Chamber Music Festival , Children's Program, $3,000

North Central Community Action Agencies, Ramp and Small Repairs Program, $25,000

North Central Community Action Agencies, Children’s Vision Screening Program, $8,000

Open Door Community Alliance, Open Door Adolescent Health Center, $32,500

Open Door Community Alliance, Community Alliance Medication Assistance, $15,000

Paladin, Transportation Services for Elderly, Disabled and Medically Fragile, $50,000

Paladin, Summer Enrichment Camp, $10,000

Reins of Life, Horse Care for Equine-Assisted Programs, $20,000

Reins of Life, Equine-Assisted Programs, $4,500

Safe Harbor, Building Robotics to Build Careers, $3,500

Salvation Army of Michigan City, Gift of Warmth, $45,000

Salvation Army of Michigan City, Pathway to Hope, $20,000

Salvation Army of Michigan City, Food Pantry, $35,000

Salvation Army of Michigan City, Weekend Backpack Program, $5,500

Social and Learning Institute, Program Facility Enhancement, $3,500

Soul Steppers Drill Team, Stepping For Unity, $15,000

Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention, Advocacy and Education, $70,000

Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County, Michigan City Teen Court, $20,000

Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County, Kids on the Block, $5,000

Total awards: $639,206

