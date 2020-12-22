INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths have jumped 40 percent in the past month, with health officials adding 143 more coronavirus deaths to the pandemic toll on Tuesday.
And while hospitalizations are trending down, officials say the number is still high and concerns remain about another spike after the holidays.
Most of the newly recorded deaths occurred in the past week, but some dated to mid-November. Those deaths raised Indiana’s toll to 7,581, including victims with both confirmed and presumed infections, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has grown to 80 per day after that average was in the low 40s in mid-November and below 10 for one day during July.
ISDH also reported 3,758 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 471,876. Another 92 cases were reported in La Porte County, bringing the total to 6,858 infected and 122 dead.
The health department’s daily update also showed coronavirus hospitalizations going back over 3,000 as of Monday after falling below that mark on Friday for the first time since Nov. 16.
The COVID-19 hospitalizations are down about 10 percent since peaking Nov. 30, but remain nearly four times higher than in September when the state’s illness surge began.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the decline is encouraging, but overall the numbers are too high.
Nearly 400 people were admitted for COVID or COVID-like symptoms on Tuesday, she said, adding numbers like that, and the rising death toll “are our reality.”
The potential for another spike in hospitalizations prompted Gov. Eric Holcomb to extend an executive order for another 90 days that allows health care workers not currently licensed in the state to practice.
This includes temporary licensing for retirees, students and out-of-state health care professionals. The extension will also allow additional people to administer the vaccine, including properly trained members of the Indiana National Guard.
Some 1,350 National Guard members who are helping in long-term care centers will have their assignment extended through the end of February.
Health leaders have discouraged Christmas gatherings involving multiple households while warning it could be several months before the new vaccines become available to all residents.
Holcomb said the state is concerned about holiday travel since it is at an “abnormally high” positivity rate. “Don’t pop the cork,” he said.
Box said people in younger age groups make up a large amount of positive tests, and that could mean more elderly individuals infected in the next couple weeks, especially during the holidays.
ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said more than 33,000 Hoosiers had received a first vaccine dose as of Tuesday afternoon, and that number was expected to reach 40,000 by Wednesday.
Another 50,000 should be vaccinated by Jan. 4, Weaver said.
The state is expanding eligibility for different groups, she said. “Please be patient, and be assured that you are on the list.”
Box said people should continue wearing a mask even if they are vaccinated, and Weaver said how often people will need to be vaccinated is an unknown.
Researchers are continuing to follow people who have been vaccinated to see how long it lasts, she said.
Weaver said the state is communicating with hospitals about how much vaccine is coming.
“I’m so happy that right now our problem is we have more people that want the vaccine than is available,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.