La PORTE — Students at younger grade levels need more than they are getting from remote learning and students in the La Porte schools will be getting that for the second semester.
La Porte Community Schools Supt. Mark Francesconi announced this week that students will be attending in-person classes five days a week – unless the county is placed in the state’s red risk category for COVID-19 spread.
In that case, students will still attend in-person three days a week while remote learning the other two days, the same hybrid schedule now being used with the county in the orange spread level.
On Wednesday, La Porte County remained at the orange threat level on the Indiana State Department of Health’s updated county spread risk map.
In a video released Tuesday, to be followed up with email notifications to parents, Francesconi called it a “difficult decision” but said the schools have looked at data they’ve collected and will be operating under the guidance of the CDC, American Academy of Pediatricians and Indiana State Department of Health.
“It’s a difficult decision, but we’ve been noticing the need for us to make the move to try to get back on track with out students.
“There are situations, especially in the lower grades, of having issues in regard to students connecting with remote learning, and we certainly know they have educational, and social and emotional needs that are not being met in the current situation that we are in.”
When school returns from Christmas break on Jan. 4, the current system of hybrid scheduling under orange and red levels will continue, with an announcement for that week to be made on Dec. 30, he said.
The new plan, or hybrid scheduling only under red, will begin with the start of the second semester on Jan. 18, he said.
“We feel comfortable with the guidance that we have received,” Francesconi said.
Michigan City Area Schools will continue full-time remote learning through mid-January, Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins announced last month.
“... we have seen a rapid rise in the number of students and staff who are absent due to quarantine – or caring for those in quarantine. This has greatly impacted our ability to operate in-person,” the superintendent said in a message to parents, students and staff.
MCAS had started the year remotely, then moved to a hybrid schedule for a few weeks before returning to fully remote classes on Nov. 16.
“MCAS will remain online through Friday, Jan. 15,” Eason-Watkins said at the time. “It is our goal to return to in-person instruction or a hybrid model by Tuesday, Jan. 19.”
MCAS is on Winter Break from Dec. 21 – Jan. 1, then will return to remote learning through the MLK holiday on Jan 14 before returning.
South Central Community Schools, which had been using a 100 percent in-person model, switched this week to fully remote learning, which will continue after Winter Break.
“Due to numerous staff absences, South Central will finish the semester with the fully virtual modality ... through Friday, Dec. 18,” the school announced.
“After winter break and for the start of the second semester, South Central will utilize the full virtual modality from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15.”
Supt. Theodore Stevens, in a letter to parents, called the situation “regrettable” but said that because of staff absences, and some teachers being tested for COVID-19 this week, “we will be unable to fully staff our classrooms and service our students.”
Stevens said “the situation is one where nobody is at fault, but one where COVID-19 continually stretched our resources exceedingly thin.”
Students in the Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township remain on a hybrid schedule with students learning in person two days a week (which days depend on last names) and remote learning three days.
That system will remain in effect when the county is in the orange spread level. If the county moves to red, learning will be fully remote.
New Prairie United School Corp. is also remaining on a 50 percent hybrid model through Winter Break and as long as the county remains in the orange spread level.
