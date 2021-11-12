Louis Sobecki, right, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and first vice commander of Frank & Edward Skwiat American Legion Post 451, checks the flames after lighting the fire for an Unserviceable Flag ceremony to mark Veterans Day on Thursday.
Louis Sobecki, right, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and first vice commander of Frank & Edward Skwiat American Legion Post 451, checks the flames after lighting the fire for an Unserviceable Flag ceremony to mark Veterans Day on Thursday.
Photo by Kelley Smith
As dusk fell over the post, Legion members and guests watched as the flags, no longer suitable for public display, went up in flames.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Members of the Michigan City Fire Department and local Boy Scouts look on and salute as the flags are prepared to be destroyed in the proper manner.
In front, from left, Sobecki, Michael Livengood, post chaplain, and Mike Piazzisi, second vice commander, carry the flags toward the pyre during the ceremony.
Sobecki lights the first flags as Livengood looks on. The flag ceremony was followed by a spaghetti dinner, free for veterans, to celebrate Veterans Day.
MICHIGAN CITY – Local veterans, Boy Scouts, firefighters and community members gathered at the Frank & Edward Skwiat American Legion Post 451 at dusk on Veterans Day for an unserviceable flag ceremony, followed by a spaghetti dinner to honor U.S. military veterans.
“What a way to honor our veterans who have served,” remarked Skwiat Post Commander Tracy LeVay, who is a U.S. Navy veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.