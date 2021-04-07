Congressman tours HealthLinc in Michigan City for update on vaccination success
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- La Porte County says keep your masks on for at least another month
- Former Michigan City mayor's stepson pleads guilty to weapons charge
- Sara Beth Rusboldt
- Jake's Law, named in honor of La Porte teen, aims to protect youth from sudden cardiac arrest
- North-South Corridor Project to reduce traffic on Lincoln Way in La Porte moving forward
- Wildfire burns 400-plus acres of Indiana Dunes National Park in Gary
- Two guns and marijuana seized during traffic stop on U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie
- Merrillville Police say search continues for missing Michigan City woman
- La Porte man killed in two-vehicle accident on U.S. 35
- Motorcyclist killed near Union Mills in crash during large group ride
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Mayor Duane Parry apologizes, orders diversity training for all city employees, including himself (2)
- Michigan City Police bring the Easter Bunny back to the neighborhoods (1)
- After no-confidence vote, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry says he won't resign: 'I'm not a quitter' (1)
- La Pore County officials considering best use of 'once-in-a-lifetime' American Rescue Plan funds (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.