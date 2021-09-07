MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Historical Society donated $5,000 to the Michigan City Parks Department for the restoration of the historic bandstand at Washington Park last week in the hopes that their efforts will encourage others to chip in to get the project done.

The original bandstand, donated in the 1890s by John H. Barker, was destroyed by fire in 1911. The current structure, designed by engineer H.M. Miles, was dedicated on July 6, 1911 and added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 26, 1991.

