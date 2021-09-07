The Michigan City Historical Society recently donated $5,000 toward the restoration of the Washington Park Bandstand. Standing in front of the bandstand with the check are, from left, Kirk Rogers, V.P. Historical Society; Jim Retseck, president of the Historical Society; Johnny Stimley, treasurer of the Historical Society; and Shannon Eason, assistant director ofMichigan City Parks & Recreation.
Photos provided / Michigan City Historical Society
The Michigan City Historical Society recently donated $5,000 toward the restoration of the Washington Park Bandstand. Standing in front of the bandstand with the check are, from left, Kirk Rogers, V.P. Historical Society; Jim Retseck, president of the Historical Society; Johnny Stimley, treasurer of the Historical Society; and Shannon Eason, assistant director ofMichigan City Parks & Recreation.
Photos provided / Michigan City Historical Society
A plaque commemorates the construction and 1976 restoration of the Washington Park Bandstand.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Historical Society donated $5,000 to the Michigan City Parks Department for the restoration of the historic bandstand at Washington Park last week in the hopes that their efforts will encourage others to chip in to get the project done.
The original bandstand, donated in the 1890s by John H. Barker, was destroyed by fire in 1911. The current structure, designed by engineer H.M. Miles, was dedicated on July 6, 1911 and added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 26, 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.