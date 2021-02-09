La PORTE — On Monday, students in the La Porte Community Schools started their first full week of in-person instruction since the fall.
“As we continue to move, we see the [COVID-19] numbers trending downward in the county which is probably the biggest relief of all this,” La Porte Community Schools Superintendent Mark Francesconi said at Monday’s school board meeting.
“The last time we had five days of in-class instruction was sometime in late October.”
The Indiana State Department of Health announced last Wednesday that La Porte County’s COVID-19 weekly spread level was orange. The Advisory Spread Level Color was also orange, because the county has been out of the red for two consecutive weeks.
The school district, Francesconi said, was on a trend of moving from orange to red, and then red for a few weeks, and now back to orange.
“It actually looks like it could be yellow this week for the first time since the end of October; we would have less than 200 positive cases per 100,000 residents of La Porte County, so that’s a good thing,” he said.
Francesconi also explained to the board how the ISDH is offering leniency regarding quarantines.
“We’re going to keep looking at the data,” he said. “If we have some changes to make to adopt a new leniency we will do so.”
The ISDH is advising that a 14-day quarantine can be used, as well as 10- or 7-day quarantines.
For a 14-day quarantine, there is no test involved. Individuals could do a 10-day quarantine if they had symptoms, were a close contact, and wore a mask when they came back to school. A 7-day quarantine must have a negative test on days five, six or seven.
“There’s three different options there. What we’re going to do, because some of them depend on tests and others do not, we’ll probably provide opportunities for people to exercise any and all those, whatever they’re comfortable with,” Francesconi said.
The superintendent said the district has had some students that, as a result of close contact, were out on quarantine twice this year.
“Fourteen days of missing some of the AP classes at the high school is detrimental,” Francesconi said. “If we can get them back in seven days, and they want to be back in seven days and can get a test, then we’re probably going to do that.”
An additional change is that antigen testing will be provided for each school corporation in Indiana. Francesconi said they are still working through the logistics for the testing.
The district is also trying to push as much as possible to get staff vaccinated.
“They’re in the group 1B, but they have not been called yet. They’re still working on the healthcare and emergency responders, which is 1A and then outside of 1A they begin to introduce age groups,” Francesconi said.
“All those groups are preceding our teachers and our employees that work with students. We believe it should be a priority, but it hasn’t played out to that extent right now.”
Francesconi said they did have some staff that were able to be vaccinated because they fell into the 65 and older age tier.
“We’re going to continue to be thankful for the fact that we haven’t had spread visible within our system,” he said.
Also, at Monday’s meeting, assistant superintendent of elementary education Ben Tonagel provided the board an update on NWEA testing for Distance Learning Academy students.
The testing is being held all week at the Educational Service Center on Math and English Language Arts.
“We invited students who haven’t been in school in almost a year to come into the ESC to do their test for NWEA,” Tonagel said. “We had roughly 60-70 percent of our DLA kids come in. It was exciting. Some of them were really nervous. Some of the parents were really nervous. They did a great job.”
The purpose of the testing, said Tonagel, is to mirror testing operations for when DLA students have come in for ILEARN or IREAD-3.
“There were even some funny comments about seeing their teacher for the first time,” Tonagel said.
“It was a good reminder for everyone that these kids haven’t been in school for almost a year. For them to come in, in person, see a classroom and see their teacher in real life was really important.”
