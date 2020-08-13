La PORTE — The La Porte Community School Corporation will soon be providing in-house health care to both students and staff alike.
On Monday, the LPCSC Board granted a request from Chief Financial Officer Greg Hunt to solicit bids for the construction of an employee health clinic, located at La Porte High School. The office would join the district’s existing student clinic, the Slicer Health Clinic, which has recently relocated to new space inside the former special education preschool area on the high school’s north side.
Similar to the popular MinuteClinics located at CVS pharmacies across the country, the new LPCSC employee clinic would provide treatment, vaccinations and health screenings to the district’s faculty and staff, Hunt said. The district will provide staffing for the office, including hiring a care provider, he said.
The administration plans to open bids for the construction – budgeted for $200,000 – early next month, the week before the LPCSC Board’s September meeting. If all goes as planned, Hunt hopes to have the employee clinic opened just after Christmas, he said.
“It’s an aggressive timeline but we do think, working with architects, that would be achievable for us,” he said. “That would also start with a new plan year for our health insurance.”
Administrators have discussed the idea of opening an employee clinic with the district’s insurance consultant, General Insurance, for the past two years, Hunt said.
The concept would help promote greater wellness among staff members, who could get routine health care at a convenient location, without having to take time off work, Hunt said. Employees would also not be required to make copayments for treatment, further encouraging them to use the office’s services, he said.
The increased access to convenient care could also help the district save money on health insurance, stabilizing or even lowering costs, Hunt said.
The employee clinic would be located nearby the new Slicer Clinic at the high school, which is expected to be open by the time classes resume Aug. 24.
In June, the school board authorized the relocation of the student-based health center from its former digs next to the high school nurse’s office to one of the former preschool classrooms used by the South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative. The agency has moved its preschool program to the former Boston Middle School building – which LPCSC is now using as its main administrative office – creating space for both the Slicer Clinic and the new employee clinic, Hunt said.
The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte – which funded the Slicer Clinic’s creation in 2018 – awarded the school corporation with a $128,000 grant to pay for the construction of the new health center.
The new Slicer Clinic allows students to enter from two secure entryways – one inside the high school and one located outside, near a small parking lot on the building’s north side. The expanded clinic consists of a reception area, two examination rooms, a physician’s office and work/storage area, Hunt said.
Work on the space is expected to finish this week, with staff beginning to move in next Monday.
Also on Monday, the school board:
Approved a request to waive the $2.60 online payment transaction fee for school meals through Dec. 31. The district will instead pay the approximate costs – which administrators have calculated out to $15,500 – to the vender that handles such transactions, Titan School Solutions. The waiver is intended to encourage parents and students to pay remotely for meals rather than use cash, reducing a potential infection vector for COVID-19.
Approved the construction of a new greenhouse at the Kesling Campus, for use by agriculture students at the intermediate and middle school. The project will be funded through a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte and is expected to finish by the end of October.
Approved an agreement with BlueFrame Technology for live streaming services for the upcoming Slicer Football season. The contract will allow the school to offer pay-per-view online streams of all regular-season home games this fall, with viewers paying $9.95 per game to watch. The district decided to partner with the company due to the current restrictions on crowd sizes caused by COVID-19, with the pay-per-view fees helping make up for the dip in ticket sales. The district will share 50 percent of revenue from the streams with BlueFrame.
