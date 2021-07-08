For over 15 years, Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center, has donated a variety of vegetable plants to the Indiana State Prison Agricultural Program in Michigan City. Offenders involved in the program plant, care for, and harvest the vegetables, and donate them to homeless shelters and food pantries in the area. From left are Roth, Sgt. Bill Hope and Officer Jeffrey Van Kleek of ISP accepting the donation; and Rachel Lacorte, store manager.
The program is designed to proved offenders an education in agriculture, sustainability, and community outreach. In 2020, an astounding 3,500 pounds of fresh produce was donated to people in need. This year, Roth donated more than $1,000 worth of vegetable plants to continue the program.
Photos provided / Chesterton Feed & Garden
MICHIGAN CITY — For more than 15 years, Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center, has donated a large variety of vegetable plants to the Indiana State Prison Agricultural Program in Michigan City.
The offenders involved in the program have been planting, caring for, and harvesting the vegetables and donating them to homeless shelters and food pantries in the surrounding area.
