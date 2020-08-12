MICHIGAN CITY — The casino business is off to an excellent start after its COVID-19-related lockdown, Boyd Gaming Corporation, owners of the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, said in announcing financial results for the second quarter.
“Across the country, our team members did a tremendous job getting our properties back open quickly and safely over the final six weeks of the quarter [which ended June 30],” Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming, said.
“And since reopening began, we are off to an excellent start. On a comparable basis at our reopened properties, we achieved companywide EBITDAR [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization] growth and significant margin improvement while complying with state-regulated reductions in gaming capacity.”
He especially noted the Boyd properties in the Midwest and South, which includes Blue Chip.
“During the reopening period, our Midwest & South properties posted double-digit EBITDAR gains, while our Las Vegas Locals properties also improved EBITDAR performance versus prior year,” Smith said.
“While overall visitation and revenues are down, spend per visit is robust, and we have successfully streamlined operating and marketing expenses to drive margin gains of more than 1,000 basis points in both the Midwest & South and Las Vegas Locals segments.”
Due to impacts of COVID-19, Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $209.9 million, compared to $846.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The company recorded a net loss of $108.5 million for the second quarter of 2020; compared to net income of $48.5 million for the year-ago period.
Total Adjusted EBITDAR was $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $232.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted Earnings reflect a loss of $110.5 million, compared to $52.5 million for the same period in 2019.
During the period from March 18 through May 19, all 29 of the company’s properties nationwide were closed. The Company has since resumed operations at 26 properties, including Blue Chip on June 15. All operated under significantly reduced capacity.
Combined revenues for the 16 reopened Midwest and South segment properties were down 18 percent from the comparable prior-year period.
Like the casinos, Indiana sportsbooks had their best month since March, according to PlayIndiana.
Even with just eight days of major sports, bettors wagered $70.9 million in July, up 137.9 percent from $29.8 million in June, sending the state’s lifetime handle past $1 billion.
“Indiana’s sportsbook operators have proven resilient in the face of a pandemic that completely upended the sports betting model, along with so much else,” said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst at PlayIndiana.com.
“The industry is closing on a return to a more normal market that has the potential of a huge surge with a full month of baseball, basketball and hockey and the potential return of football nearing.”
July’s handle, according to reporting released Monday, was Indiana’s best since its $74.8 million handle in March. July’s bets produced $6.7 million in adjusted gross revenue, up 127.9 percent from $2.9 million in May, and yielded $632,554 in tax revenue for the state.
Despite the jump, bets were still off by $90 million from the expectations of an ordinary July, according to PlayIndiana estimates.
The subpar months should end in August, though. Assuming a full schedule of baseball, NBA and NHL games – baseball hit $14.5 million in July bets and basketball $5.8 million – bettors will have far more to draw their interest than in a typical August.
“If the leagues remain healthy, August could help sportsbooks make up some lost ground,” said Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayIndiana.com. “But the industry is not out of the woods yet. College football and the NFL still have challenges to overcome, and a significant loss of the football calendar would be a huge hit to sportsbooks.”
The July rebound pushed lifetime wagers to $1.03 billion since sports betting launched in Indiana in October 2019.
DraftKings/Ameristar Casino topped the online market again with $32.9 million in bets, up from $18.2 million in June. That produced $2.2 million in gross receipts, up from $1.6 million. FanDuel/Blue Chip Casino followed with $24.2 million in bets, up from $7.9 million, resulting in an $1.1 million win, up from $839,056.
