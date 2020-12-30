MICHIGAN CITY — State and local officials are investigating the theft of about $175,000 from the city’s insurance company by a third-party vendor.
Last week, City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster, while reviewing records, discovered that the vendor who handles the city’s prescription drug reimbursement had not posted the scheduled December deposit of approximately $175,000 into the city’s bank account, Mayor Duane Parry said in a statement Wednesday.
