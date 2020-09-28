La PORTE — When Bobby Greer goes on duty, generally there’s a routine. He gets up and gets ready for work just like anyone else, except he puts on a uniform and badge before walking out the door.
Greer is one of about 60 deputies who work for the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office. Each handles a variety of tasks – from the routine traffic stop to the far more terrible.
He’s also one of four K9 officers in the department, and the only bomb dog handler in La Porte County. Greer said that he, along with his K9 partner Argo, also assist other area departments in the event of bomb threats or firearm searches.
Earlier this summer we saw first hand some of the duties Greer and other officers experience daily.
In the early morning hours of July 10, Greer was headed north on Fail Road, when he spotted a dark-colored Dodge Charger speeding southbound. Greer turned his squad around to catch up and initiated a traffic stop.
Once the vehicle stopped, the deputy exited his squad car and approached. As he got to the rear of the Charger, Greer pressed his thumb against the car, near the tail light. And after speaking with the driver, he returned to the squad car.
Questioned about the thumb print, Greer said, “to make sure that if anything goes wrong, my DNA and print are on the car; and to make sure the trunk is secure and there’s no ambush.”
The deputy then warned the driver to slow down, but let him go with no ticket.
Later that morning, Greer and his supervisor Sgt. Tony Wallace, met with members of the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter and county Health Department to clear a home of some 30 or more dogs, before condemning the structure.
Upon arriving, several small dogs were loose and at least one animal was dead near the side of the path. Once the Health Department and shelter volunteers arrived, they put on protective gear and moved toward the house.
The smell from the house was pungent and strong, and another small dog was found dead near the entrance.
After catching many small dogs and several puppies, Deputy Greer led the way inside to see the house, and witness firsthand some of what La Porte County deputies must deal with.
As we approached the house, the smell was nearly unbearable. The masks we wore did little to stop the stench coming from the home.
Looking inside, nothing could be seen but rotting plywood. Dog feces was everywhere. The house was a wreck and it was hard to imagine anyone living in such a place.
At the time we left the property, it was late into the afternoon and there was a call near the state line about a domestic violence case. As we arrived, a man was already talking to another deputy about an incident that happened the night before within the city limits of La Porte.
Both deputies explained to the man that there was nothing they could do because they didn’t have jurisdiction in the city, but encouraged him to contact the La Porte City Police if another attack from his girlfriend occurred.
Once this call was completed, the shift was done. However, a week or so later, Greer called me and said, “This is one I’ll never forget.”
He explained that he was first on the scene at a car crash. The driver of one of the vehicles involved had died on impact. In the back of the vehicle though, was the driver’s 2-year-old daughter.
The deputy said he had done his best to shield the girl’s eyes so she couldn’t see her mother, who was the driver. He had even tried to distract her with Argo.
“Do you like puppies? I have a puppy,” Greer recounted. But the girl cried, “I want my mommy.”
“When we arrive on scene, our first job is to access the situation,” Greer said. “Sometimes we see things and deal with things that no one else would ever want to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.