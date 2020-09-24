WESTVILLE — A new veterinary clinic will be opening in Westville next year after the Town Council approved tax relief through an Economic Revitalization Area.

Dr. Lisa Booth and Ryan Booth will open the Hero Pet Animal Hospital at the south junction of U.S. 421 and State Road 2 after the council on Wednesday unanimously approved the ERA Resolution to support graduated property tax relief for the owners.

