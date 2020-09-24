The Westville Town Council on Wednesday approved an Economic Revitalization Area to allow graduated tax relief for the new Animal Hero veterinary clinic. From left are council president Mike Albert, council VP Tom Fath, town attorney Doug Biege, clinic co-founder Ryan Booth, council member Regina Ruddell, and Tony Rodriguez, La Porte County director of economic development.
Photo provided / La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development
The 5,400-square-foot clinic at U.S. 421 and State Road 2 will feature five exam rooms and offer medical, surgical, dental and wellness services for dogs and cats. It is scheduled to open next spring.
Photo provided / La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development
Dr. Booth teaches K9 CPR techniques to students as part of her work with Kits for K9s.
WESTVILLE — A new veterinary clinic will be opening in Westville next year after the Town Council approved tax relief through an Economic Revitalization Area.
Dr. Lisa Booth and Ryan Booth will open the Hero Pet Animal Hospital at the south junction of U.S. 421 and State Road 2 after the council on Wednesday unanimously approved the ERA Resolution to support graduated property tax relief for the owners.
