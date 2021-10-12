Participants hold up their flowers during the Promise Garden ceremony during the Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Washington Park. The orange flowers were for those who support the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Photo provided / Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter
Individuals, families, teams and businesses all took part in the walk, the final one in Northwest Indiana for 2021. Combined with events in Lake and Porter counties, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter raised more than $140,000.
Participants hold up their flowers during the Promise Garden ceremony during the Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Washington Park. The orange flowers were for those who support the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Photo provided / Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter
The Michigan City event, where walkers could take part in-person or virtually by walking at home, has already exceeded its goal of $45,000 with other fundraisers planned before the end of the year.
Photos provided / Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter
Supporters cheer on walkers during the in-person walk at the park. Overall, 160 participants on 34 teams took part in the annual event to raise funds for support, care and research.
Organizers of the event said it could not have been possible without the help of volunteers, who were preparing flowers for the Promise Garden ceremony.
Individuals, families, teams and businesses all took part in the walk, the final one in Northwest Indiana for 2021. Combined with events in Lake and Porter counties, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter raised more than $140,000.
Purple flowers were to symbolize participants who have lost someone to the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.