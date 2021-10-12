MICHIGAN CITY — More than 150 residents participated in this year’s Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s and made it an overwhelming success.

The 160 participants in the event, comprising 34 teams, raised $45,004 – and counting – to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

