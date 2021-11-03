La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Musician Spotlight: Jacob Keen
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Jury trials canceled for MC firefighters charged with battery
- On to Mishawaka: Michigan City makes short work of Adams, advances to sectional final
- All three 'candy corn' offenders arrested by Sheriff's Office
- Indiana Supreme Court to hear appeal of negligence suit against Michigan City
- La Porte County Attorney files complaints with prosecutor, state over withheld payments
- Demolition of former Don George Ford building on Pine Lake Ave. moves forward
- Michigan City Police Chief and family to chair Salvation Army Christmas Campaign
- Northwest Indiana to shiver in coldest conditions since spring
- Michigan City Police trying to identify men
- Children will be trick-or-treating across La Porte County on Sunday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- La Porte's American Licorice releasing spooky new candies to help celebrate Halloween (2)
- Masks apparently helping as La Porte Schools continue to monitor impacts of COVID-19 (1)
- Boy's tragic death should be time to come together for change (1)
- Michigan City man released again following weapons arrest while free on bond (1)
Recent Comments
-
Spence1975 said:Anyone who would say what Mr Francesconi said, may not fully understand Statiscs and Statistical Probabilities. You cannot understand controll…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.