INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has surpassed 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while La Porte County’s total has topped 1,000, health officials reported Monday.
But while cases continue to rise, the state’s attorney general is questioning the way the governor is responding to the pandemic though the use of executive orders.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday said 603 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 6 more have died.
The new totals, along with weekend figures, bring to 81,006 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
A total of 2,926 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 209 probable deaths have been reported, ISDH said.
On Sunday, ISDH reported 750 additional cases and 3 more deaths. On Saturday, there were 1,096 new cases and 15 deaths reported.
The state also reported that 1,010 cases have been confirmed in La Porte County, where 30 people have died from the virus. A total of 15,397 test results have been reported from the county, where the 7-day positivity rate was 5.3 percent as of Aug. 10. The statewide positivity rate is 8.1 percent.
The La Porte County Health Department reported 26 new cases Saturday, 10 cases Sunday, and 3 Monday for a total of 802 positive public cases, 200 Westville Correctional Facility cases, and 8 Indiana State Prison cases.
La Porte County Board of Commissioners president Sheila Matias said the latest numbers show that everyone should be wearing a mask.
“We all have COVID-exhaustion, no doubt – but when I see these daily reports, I know we must keep up our defense,” she said.
“Wear a mask. Take every precaution. CNN today reports COVID-19 as the third-leading cause of death in our country. It has killed more than 170,000 Americans. These local positive numbers are real as cases continue to be found every day in our county.”
Indiana’s seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections has dipped slightly since hitting a pandemic peak a week ago, with the average at 863 on Sunday. That is more than double what the state was averaging in late June.
State statistics show Indiana hospitals were treating 900 patients with the COVID-19 respiratory disease on Sunday, down from about 1,000 two weeks ago. Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown by more than 50 percent since late June, prompting Gov. Eric Holcomb to halt further easing of business restrictions and issue a statewide face mask mandate.
But those mandates are drawing fire from the state’s outgoing attorney general.
In a letter sent Friday to Holcomb and leaders of the General Assembly, AG Curtis Hill questioned the governor’s ability to continue issuing executive orders and called for a special legislative session to “address public governance challenges” caused by the virus.
Hill contends the executive orders near the beginning of the pandemic were “unfortunate” but justified. There was an urgent public health crisis then, he wrote, and the governor’s actions were needed to prevent “public disaster and chaos.”
Holcomb has signed 38 such orders since March, which have included statewide mandates on school and business closures, limits on public gatherings, and requirements for mask-wearing and social distancing.
Now, however, Hill says it’s “debatable” whether Holcomb has the same “emergency authority.”
Enough time has passed for “ordinary mechanisms of republican government” to find ways to function again, Hill wrote. As such, he argued that the grounds to continue issuing emergency orders “becomes shakier by the day” and responsibility should shift to the General Assembly.
“The remedy is to stop trying to address COVID-19 by temporary stop-gap measures and return to the mode of policymaking set forth in our Constitution,” Hill said in his letter.
He further complained that the executive orders have sent inconsistent and confusing messages to Hoosiers. Holcomb has been unclear about which components of his orders are mandates and which are requirements, Hill wrote.
“Candidly, while Hoosiers at first mostly obeyed the Governor’s emergency orders, as those orders have endured, overreached, mutated, or proven impracticable, many citizens have begun to lose respect for them,” Hill wrote.
A special session, the attorney general concluded, “is the only way” to “restore public confidence is constitutional government” and ensure consistency in public funding and relevant lawmaking during the pandemic.
But the governor has not agreed, saying in July a special session wasn’t “on my agenda right now.” Holcomb did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Hill’s letter.
