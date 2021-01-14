Michigan City Police Officer Victor Sanchez received a Life Saving Award for helping treat a man who had cut his arm with a circular saw, applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until emergency medical providers arrived.
Michigan City Police Officer Victor Sanchez received a Life Saving Award for helping treat a man who had cut his arm with a circular saw, applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until emergency medical providers arrived.
Photos provided / MCPD
Officer Dylan Travis holds a Letter of Commendation for his actions during the incident, which occurred on Dec. 5.
