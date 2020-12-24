Several appointed to boards in La Porte
La PORTE — The La Porte City Council on Monday approved several reappointments to boards and commissions. JT McDermott and Brian Chalik were reappointed to the La Porte Redevelopment Commission; Bradley Adamsky, Robin Clark, Jim Kaminski and Clinton Worthington were reappointed to the Business Improvement District Board; and Councilwoman Laura Cutler was appointed to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Mobile meat distribution at Marquette Mall
MICHIGAN CITY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will conduct a Mobile Meat Distributions from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday outside the former JC Penney building at Marquette Mall in Michigan City. Frozen meat products will be distributed free on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The distribution is drive-thru so remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items.
Over 7,700 deaths in state, 125 in county
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,288 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings the state total to 482,734. Another 85 deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 7,391 confirmed and 339 probable deaths. There were 135 new cases and 1 more death reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 7,041 confirmed cases and 125 deaths.
As of Tuesday, the county total, according to the La Porte County Health Department, includes 2,967 cases in La Porte, 2,490 in Michigan City, 374 in Westville, 207 in Rolling Prairie, 143 in Wanatah and 135 in Union Mills. There were 78 cases in Hanna, 71 in Kingsford Heights, 63 in Mill Creek, 60 in La Crosse, 21 in Trail Creek, 13 in Long Beach, and 12 in Kingsbury. The total also includes 293 cases at the Westville Correctional Center and 52 at the Indiana State Prison.
Year-end meeting of LB Town Council
LONG BEACH — There will be a special year-end meeting of the Long Beach Town Council at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, via Zoom. Information to access the meeting for viewing and participating can be found on the town’s website www.longbeachin.org under “Calendar.”
