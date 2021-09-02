La PORTE — The Deserving Children’s Roof Sit Committee will hold its 19th annual Deserving Children’s Roof Sit on Sept. 10 at 96.7 The Eagle in La Porte.
This year will look a little different than in years past because of COVID-19, but it’s still important to bring the entire community together for a full day of fundraising, according to the committee.
