MICHIGAN CITY — Hundreds of local residents received their COVID-19 vaccines when HealthLinc hosted pop-up clinics at the Michigan City Housing Authority and Michigan City High School this week.
“We’re just breaking down the barriers, making sure that everybody who’s interested in getting the vaccine gets that opportunity,” said Liz Pina, outreach and enrollment representative at HealthLinc.
So far, HealthLinc has hosted five such clinics, and plans to do several more throughout Michigan City, La Porte, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Knox, Mishawaka and South Bend.
According to Pina, the current focus is on teachers and other school professionals, people who live in Section 8 or other income-based housing, anyone over the age of 45, people who speak English as a second language and migrant workers.
“It’s our goal to keep going out and get all the communities vaccinated, or at least educated, so that we can promote safety for everybody,” Pina said. “Especially since the summer’s coming; we want everyone to be safe when they’re out with their families and friends.”
Approximately 150 Michigan City Area Schools employees received their vaccine at MCHS on Friday, and another 50 are signed up to get it at the pop-up clinic at the MCAS Administration Building next Friday.
Pina said the shots were available for teachers, administrators, bus drivers, food service workers, substitute teachers and anyone else who works inside the schools.
And because it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, those who received the shot are considered fully vaccinated after one shot.
“We’re bringing it to the schools so we can get our teachers vaccinated and make sure they’re safe,” Pina said. “And we’re also educating those who are interested but who maybe have questions or are on the fence. We want to make sure they are comfortable and have the correct information so they can make their choice.”
William Sigler, seventh-grade social studies teacher at Krueger Middle School, said he opted to get his vaccine Friday because he wants to be “part of the solution.”
“I don’t want to worry about getting it from the kids at school or passing it on to them,” he said. “I’m terrified of needles and shots, but it wasn’t that bad.”
Tammy Schwanke, instructional assistant at Edgewood Elementary School, said she chose to get vaccinated as a way of helping to keep everyone safe.
“I’m really ready to get rid of the masks,” she said. “It’s not easy to teach or work with kids in the masks sometimes. I’m ready to go back to normal, whatever normal is now.”
Betsy Kohn, director of communication at MCAS, said, “We are thankful that teachers and staff are finally eligible to receive the vaccine this week in Indiana. This vaccine is a crucial step in ensuring our school operations can continue and our staff can remain healthy. We appreciate the partnership of HealthLinc in bringing these clinics to our schools.”
At the pop-up clinic at the Housing Authority on Wednesday, 20 people received COVID-19 vaccines, according to HealthLinc site operator Jennifer Wright.
“As more and more people get their shots, and they go back to the community and talk to their neighbors, then they will say yes, too. Word of mouth is the best way to get the word out,” she said.
At a previous pop-up clinic at the Housing Authority, another 25 people were vaccinated; and Wright said another clinic may be scheduled at that location if the demand calls for it.
Minority Health Partners of La Porte County partnered with HealthLinc to bring the clinics to that location.
“Minority Health Partners of La Porte County is vaccinating the vulnerable and underserved communities of Michigan City,” MHP executive director Michael Jones Jr. said. “This is part of President Biden’s federal COVID-19 plan.”
Albertine Allen, former director of MHP, said she was at a County Council meeting and “they were talking about vaccinations not reaching minority populations, so I thought we needed to do something.”
Retired Indiana State Trooper Willie Miles Lee was among those to get his shot Wednesday.
“I am in that group where I have a compromised immune system,” he said. “This is a wonderful thing for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.