La PORTE — For the next school year, the La Porte Community School Corp. is planning on a five-day-a-week schedule and addressing instances of high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the district on an individual basis.
La Porte County has remained in the orange Advisory Level for COVID-19 spread for the last several weeks.
“We’ve been in the orange as a county for a number of weeks. It’s looking to be orange again for this coming week. It’s on the rise overall,” La Porte Community Schools Supt. Mark Francesconi said at Monday’s School Board meeting.
“With that, the percent positivity has been below 10 or at just above 10, which is keeping us in the orange,”
With the district moving into the last three weeks of the school year, Francesconi said they would continue with a five-day schedule even if the advisory level moved into red.
“At this point in looking at the numbers, we have support in the data and support from the recommendations from the Department of Health and Department of Education to move to what would be a five-day a week schedule if we were to go to red,” Francesconi said.
The week to week, he said, was not something with which they were able to establish stability.
“There was always a concern about making those changes. We don’t believe we’ll go to red or have to within the next three weeks.”
Francesconi said in the next school year, the district will plan five days of instruction.
“(We’ll) look at the data to say, if we have certain areas of the corporation that have high numbers of positive cases, we will work on an individual basis to close classrooms, shut down departments, shut down schools versus looking at the color code and reduce the number of days of instruction.”
For the 2021-22 school year, the district is again planning to offer the three options – traditional learning (in-person), the Distance Learning Academy, or the Homeschool Academy.
“Again, it’s important for us to note that we will be offering choices again next year as we did this year, regarding in-person instruction. If there are comfort levels outside of those limits, people can exercise their opportunities,” Francesconi said.
Information will be posted on the district’s website regarding programing changes.
“Going into summer school with a four-day week, going into a very shortened schedule, if we were to go to red, that was previously three days. We don’t want to disrupt any more than we need to, especially given the numbers that we have,” Francesconi said.
In the last full week, out of 11 schools, the district had five schools with positive cases.
“To go week to week and shut down schools that had no positive cases ... doesn’t really make sense,” Francesconi said.
In related matters, Ben Tonagel, assistant superintendent of elementary education, said they will be looking at NWEA data to see how pandemic disruptions and remote learning have impacted students.
The NWEA test is given at the beginning, middle and end of the school year.
“It’s a key assessment that we use formatively just to monitor student growth,” Tonagel said. “We’re going to study our NWEA data to make some sense of what is going on. We read nationally what is happening, but I really wanted to look at our data to see.”
Tonagel said the student data sample from fall of 2019 to fall of 2020 to the winter of 2020 was very different.
“Some were remote learning, some were withdrawn, some had concerns of COVID and couldn’t take the test. It’s really hard to compare when you look longitudinally at each cohort across,” Tonagel said.
Test results, said Tonagel, were impacted by students moving in and out of remote and in-person learning, and more parents chose to opt out of testing this year.
“Overall, our students are demonstrating growth, but we did notice declines in the percentage of students meeting expected grade level standards. Growth achievement, as we looked across the board, was very uneven.
“Nationally there were lower than average math gains, but here, locally, our scores show that learning loss was more evident in language arts than in math,” Tonagel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.