La PORTE — While La Porte County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is increasing, county officials are continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated.
La Porte County is currently at 44.5 percent fully vaccinated, which is ahead of the state average.
“That is awesome, but we still have a long way to go. We need to get about 70 percent of the population, 12 and older, to get us to that herd immunity,” said La Porte County Health Administrator Amanda Lahners at Wednesday’s La Porte County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Lahners also briefed the commissioners on the county vaccine clinic’s move from the La Porte County Fairgrounds to the old La Porte hospital, located at 1007 Lincoln Way.
“We did get moved over to the hospital last Thursday,” Lahners said.
She credited County Facilities Director Larry Levendowski and his crew with getting them moved in one day.
“We could not have done that without them,” Lahners said.
“Facilities did an amazing job,” added Commissioner Joe Haney. “They started in the morning and were done getting everything moved over before 11 a.m. They didn’t miss a day of vaccinations.”
Lahners also thanked both Northwest Health for allowing them to use the facility and County Attorney Shaw Friedman for helping navigate the legal process.
Located in the old hospital’s lobby, the vaccine clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment or walk-in.
They also have all three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, available at the site.
Pfizer is now approved for children ages 12 to 17.
“We hope that this summer, Moderna will be approved also and hopefully by the first of the year, we’ll see that age drop for both vaccines to get the younger children vaccinated,” Lahners said.
Lahners said anyone seeking local COVID-19 vaccination information should visit ourshotlpc.com.
Local physician Dr. Vida Kora, during public comment, urged residents to get vaccinated and addressed vaccine hesitancy.
“There is no question that we are in a much better place today than where we were at the beginning of the year. But we are not where we need to be. The reason for that is vaccine hesitancy,” Kora said.
At Franciscan Health Michigan City, more than 23,000 vaccines have been administered and at La Porte County’s vaccination Clinic, more than 30,000 shots have been given.
“Not one single serious side effect has been noticed. These are safe vaccines. These are effective vaccines. Most importantly, they’re free,” Kora said.
Kora spoke to the effectiveness of the vaccines and talked about the complications resulting from COVID-19 infections.
“I have seen households where one person who was not vaccinated got seriously ill, but the rest of the household who were vaccinated were doing just fine. I have seen patients who require oxygen, and they go home with oxygen because of the severity of the illness and how it affects the lungs. I have seen patients whose kidney function has been seriously compromised and has not returned to normal,” Kora said.
He also noted that he has seen patients having symptoms of the COVID-19 Long-Haulers Disease.
“After three or four months, people are still having fatigue, headaches, body aches, chest pain, difficulty breathing, anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress and what many patients describe as brain fog,” Kora said. “There are acute problems related to COVID. There are long-term problems related to COVID.”
Kora said a Yale University study indicated that 30 to 40 percent of long-haulers reported feeling better after getting the vaccine.
Kora listed several myths contributing to vaccine hesitancy, including a myth that the vaccine contains microchips and tracking devices.
“These are all propagated through social media and some television stations. Some people said that it affects women’s fertility and then some people are worried about serious side effects,” he said.
According to Kora, some individuals even worry that the vaccine changes DNA, which it does not.
“It cannot change the DNA because messenger RNA vaccines do not penetrate the nucleus of the cell where the DNA is located,” Kora explained.
Kora introduced a patient of his, Norma Anderson, who had vaccine hesitancy and contracted COVID-19.
“I was weak and couldn’t hardly breathe,” Anderson said of her experience. “By the time I did make it to the hospital, it was almost too late. They didn’t think I was going to make it through the night. That’s how bad I was with the COVID.”
Anderson spent four days in the intensive care unit. She is now home and is still on oxygen.
“I’m still not myself. I’ve still got a long way to go,” she said.
Anderson said she had different fears over taking the vaccine based on stories she had heard.
“(It was) just a lot of different things people were saying,” she said.
She has since convinced her family to take the vaccine.
“As soon as I get off this oxygen and get my strength back, me, as well as my whole family, we’re taking the vaccine,” she said.
La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias encouraged everyone to get the vaccine
“I took the vaccine. My arm was sore and (with) the second one I felt a little bit off for about six or seven hours. Compared to getting COVID, that’s a small inconvenience,” Matias said.
