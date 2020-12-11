INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Indiana doctors are urging people to sign an online pledge that they’ll take action to slow the coronavirus spread as the state faces a COVID-19 death rate that keeps going higher.
State health officials on Friday added 71 recent coronavirus deaths to Indiana’s toll. Those give the state 25 consecutive days, through Wednesday, with at least 50 deaths of people with COVID-19 infections.
Indiana had one day in April with 50 coronavirus deaths, followed by several days in single digits as recently as September until surging past the 50 mark again in mid-November.
The Hoosier COVID Crisis petition calls for people to avoid gatherings, wear face masks, get the vaccine when it’s available, and advocate for government financial support for those suffering the pandemic’s economic effects.
More than 5,000 people had signed as of Friday.
Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, a petition organizer who has treated COVID-19 patients at Indianapolis hospitals, said he believes most people follow virus precautions, but signing the pledge will send the message about the seriousness of the disease to those who refuse to take actions such as wearing masks when out in public.
“This is a voice for those people to say, we’re all in this together,” Bosslet said. “I think the minority is very vocal and the majority didn’t have a microphone.”
Some doctors hope that if enough people sign the pledge, state leaders will consider additional steps to curb the virus spread.
Dr. Lyle Fettig, palliative care physician at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis, said he would like to see Indiana adopt restrictions similar to those in Michigan, which has prohibited in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, barred indoor restaurant dining, and closed various entertainment venues.
“We could use more targeted restrictions of places where the virus spreads easily,” Fettig said. “I’m hoping that wide endorsement of the message throughout the state would signal to leaders like the governor that many people do see a role for the state intervening more.”
Indiana has now recorded more than 6,600 deaths of people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that the 71 deaths raised the toll to 6,373 confirmed and 300 suspected deaths. ISDH also reported that 7,360 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 412,135.
Another 95 cases and one death were reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 5,910 confirmed cases and 113 deaths, according to ISDH.
Bosslet, who started the Hoosier COVID-19 Update Facebook page, said he often hears from people outside the healthcare profession worried about the state’s coronavirus trends.
“There’s no way otherwise to quantify how many of us are in this tribe, this tribe that believes this is real, ongoing,” he said. “This is a way for those people to all come together.”
