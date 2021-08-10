MICHIGAN CITY — Dozens of kids flocked to Michigan City High School last week for the second soccer camp of the summer.

Mike Ramsey, who teaches at Barker Middle School and coaches the girls’ middle and high school soccer teams, said the turnout was better than he expected – and a good sign that the city could use a new youth soccer league.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.