Michigan City High School’s second soccer camp of the summer brought dozens of kids out to the fields on Aug. 3. Coach Mike Ramsey said the unexpectedly large turnout further indicates a need for a youth soccer league in the city.
When it comes to the youngest campers, sometimes camp means playing games that aren’t soccer at all, Ramsey said. Here, the kids are playing what he called “Bop the Coach,” which was supposed to be younger kids kicking balls at the high school players. But the kids decided it meant throwing balls directly at Ramsey, preferably his head.
Photos by Kelley Smith
The camp consisted of individual skills practice, partner drills, scrimmages and other games for kids in grades K-8.
Incoming sixth-grader Hillary Labis, right, blows past a high school player / coach on her way to the goal.
On the field with the oldest campers, the high-schoolers joined in for a scrimmage involving three goals and three balls.
With the closure of the Michigan City Soccer Club during the pandemic, Ramsey believes the time is right to form a new club in the city, but that will require interest, volunteers and donations.
MICHIGAN CITY — Dozens of kids flocked to Michigan City High School last week for the second soccer camp of the summer.
Mike Ramsey, who teaches at Barker Middle School and coaches the girls’ middle and high school soccer teams, said the turnout was better than he expected – and a good sign that the city could use a new youth soccer league.
