INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s hospitals spent the weekend with more COVID-19 patients than all but a single day since the state started its public reports on hospitalizations nearly eight months ago, state health officials said Monday.
The 1,759 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sunday trailed only one day in mid-April and marked an 80 percent jump for COVID-19 patients in the past month, the state health department reported in its daily statistics update.
The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported 3,080 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 185,185.
A total of 4,150 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from Sunday’s report. Another 240 probable deaths have been reported. Indiana reached a seven-day rolling average of 28 daily deaths on Saturday, the highest level since May and nearly double from a month ago.
There were 61 new cases reported in La Porte County on Monday, bringing the local total to 2,684 cases and 68 deaths. The county’s 7-day positivity rate was 9.5 percent for all tests reported and 13.6 percent for unique individuals tested.
On Sunday, ISDH reported 2,787 additional cases and 28 more deaths. There were 27 cases and one death reported in La Porte County. On Saturday, 3,505 additional cases and 46 deaths were reported; that included 35 cases in La Porte County.
Indiana’s average daily number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2,960 as of Sunday. That is up almost 190 percent from a month ago and has continued rising to new highs.
