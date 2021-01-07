La PORTE – An attempt to serve warrants on Wednesday afternoon in La Porte led to an eight-hour standoff between police and a suspect threatening to harm himself, according to police.
At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the La Porte County Fugitive Apprehension Street Team and La Porte Police Detectives Bureau attempted to serve arrest and search warrants to an individual at a residence in the 200 block of Belden Street, according to La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin.
