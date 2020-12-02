Housing Opportunities was awarded $2 million to build single-family homes in Michigan City neighborhoods in 2021. Jordan Stanfill, CEO, said, “We are proud to have been selected for this grant and ready to start the great work it will allow us to do. The result will be more new homes that families can afford, which is a significant need in our city.”
VALPARAISO — A non-profit dedicated to resolving and preventing homelessness in La Porte and Porter counties served 1,155 people through all of its programs in 2020.
Housing Opportunities, Inc. released its annual Report to the Community this week. In a joint statement, CEO Jordan Stanfill and Board chair Jim Starin thanked supporters, community partners and staff for stepping up to help address new challenges.
