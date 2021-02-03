La PORTE — La Porte County officials will soon be reopening county buildings in a phased manner.
The county's government offices have been closed since a COVID-19 surge began in mid-November, but La Porte County was upgraded to the orange COVID-19 spread threat level on Jan 27.
The La Porte County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved opening the buildings to the public by appointment only and with a screener to direct those entering the building.
Board president Rich Mrozinski said he was in favor of the buildings being opened with a screener to direct individuals with an appointment to the proper offices.
"I think that would be the way to go for now, rather than just have people walk in and out. If you have an appointment, the door is open and somebody is there to direct them," Mrozinski said, adding that taxes will be coming out and the commissioner's sale will soon be occurring.
"Definitely I think that we need to make it more accessible for people who have to do business with the county."
Due to a COVID-19 spike, on Nov. 16 county operations returned to the model used in late March through the end of June 2020 under which county building doors (other than the courthouses) were locked, and visits were by appointment only.
After a request for feedback in January, commissioners found some departments requesting to remain closed, while others preferred reopening.
On Jan. 20 the commissioners approved forming a committee to explore the creation of a hybrid plan to reopen buildings.
Mrozinski explained that employees with the county Building Commission or Health Board, which have offices upstairs in the County Complex, must go downstairs to meet appointments because the building’s elevators and doors are locked.
The employee must then escort the individual back up to their office or conduct business in the hallway. He said the county’s Hiler Building on Michigan Avenue has the same issue.
"People are coming out of their office. When they're in their office, they're behind plexiglass, they've got their mask on, anybody coming to do business has their mask on. They're safe," Mrozinski said.
“Now, they go down the stairs and they're not behind the plexiglass anymore. It would be easier and safer for people to stay in their office and do their business."
Commissioner Sheila Matias stated concerns about the low number of county residents who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. She said previously that the majority of the county's workforce is yet to be vaccinated.
"I'm worried about the fact that we only have 6% of our population vaccinated," Matias said.
Mrozinski said the phased plan would prevent an influx of people entering the buildings. He added that the county had kiosks that can be used.
"We do need to have it by appointment, so we don't have a cluster of people coming," Mrozinski said.
Commissioner Joe Haney said Mrozinski’s phased reopening plan was well spoken.
"We're moving (employees) from the barriers that we set up to have that social distancing and spacing. We also have the polar vortex coming in a couple days," Haney said.
He also noted that other counties have already fully reopened their offices to the public.
"We're not just flinging the doors open, so to speak. We're not going to take it quite as far as other counties just yet. That would be the next step," Haney said.
County Attorney Shaw Friedman asked for time to draft a revised building policy.
"If you give us a week, that might help so that all departments could adjust to the changes," Friedman said.
Haney suggested moving forward as soon as possible due to the upcoming drop in temperatures. Mrozinski said he thought a policy could be put together by Monday.
