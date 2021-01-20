INDIANAPOLIS — While much of Northwest Indiana has been upgraded to the orange threat level on the COVID-19 spread threat level map, La Porte County remains in the highest-risk red category, according to state health officials.
The map, which was updated Wednesday, shows La Porte, Starke and Jasper counties in the red level. La Porte County had 416 weekly cases per 100,000 residents, and a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 15.81 percent, a rate which was reported to be falling.
Porter, St. Joseph, Lake, Marshall, Pulaski and Newton counties were all upgraded to the orange level this week, according to the ISDH map.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,942 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 598,313. Another 62 deaths were reported, raising the toll to 9,154 confirmed and 375 probable deaths.
Another 59 cases and 1 death were reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 8,925 infected and 159 dead, according to ISDH.
As of Wednesday morning, nearly 339,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 80,000 are fully vaccinated.
Hoosiers 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine.
