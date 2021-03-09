MICHIGAN CITY – “They want a f-----g audience, you know. These Black guys, they all want a f-----g audience.”
These are the last two sentences spoken by Mayor Duane Parry on a voicemail message he left for Rev. James Lane Friday evening, this particular passage spoken after Parry apparently thought he’d ended the call.
Lane, a member of the Michigan City Spiritual Task Force, had reached out to the mayor requesting he meet with a group of local ministers to discuss their concerns over a press release Parry issued last week.
The release publicly admonished Police Chief Dion Campbell for mailing local residents and businesses a letter soliciting donations for the Michigan City Police Department.
“I got a message that the ministers would like a brief meeting to discuss the letter,” Parry said in his voicemail, left around 5:20 p.m. Friday. “I’m not available to do that, but I will tell you that the letter was not meant as anything more than a statement of my position that I’m not going to borrow money from the people to run the government.”
Parry reiterated in his message what he told the Michigan City Common Council last week, stating his issue is that some of the items for which the MCPD is soliciting donations are already funded in the municipal budget.
And he repeated that he believes Campbell is “doing a great job. I support him 100 percent.”
The mayor declined to meet with the ministers, but told Lane he could convey his message to them.
Parry’s press release has drawn criticism from many members of the community, and caused some to question whether racism is at the heart of his response.
"We were quite concerned of the tone of the letter,” Lane said during a virtual meeting of the Spiritual Task Force on Monday. “It made us as pastors, leaders and constituents of this great city, it made us very uncomfortable, especially those of us who are African-American, the language and the tone that was seen in the letter that went out as a press release."
He also took issue with the way the mayor addressed the matter before the Common Council – by saying his peace and then logging off immediately afterward, neglecting to hear the concerns of the council members or public.
"What type of mayor do we have, or what type of leader do we have that is afraid to address the concerns of the constituents of our community?” Lane asked.
“Everything is not always going to be easy. That's why you're the leader - because you're able to stand firm or stand strong in the midst of adversity. That's what makes a great leader.”
As for Parry’s claim before the council that the police chief should respect the “pecking order” in the city administration, Lane said, “That's the behavior and mindset of white slave masters and owners. … And he said it with boldness and such conviction that it unraveled my spirit. Because you are a servant.
“In scripture, if you're going to be a leader, that means you have to be the greater servant. You're here to serve the city of Michigan City, the people of Michigan City. And to say at the City Council meeting that 'the chief of police works for me.’
"Mayor, I gotta say this one more time — you work for … the Michigan City residents. We are your boss. So, don't get so much besides yourself and think that you can't be brought down."
The Michigan City Spiritual Task Force has called for the public to join them outside City Hall today at 3 p.m., at which time they will play the entirety of Parry’s voicemail and call for his resignation during what they’re calling a “Rally for Reconciliation.”
Rev. David Ashley, whose wife, Jillian Ashley, is one of the assistant chiefs of police, said during Monday’s task force meeting, “We are asking for his resignation, but we understand that there is a process. …
"We want the city to know that we know that he does not represent the moral fiber of the Republican Party. And we have hopes that that party will see the need of the city and do what they have to do as a party."
Lane emphasized that the rally is intended to be a peaceful demonstration.
"It's going to be a peaceful protest, nonviolent protest,” he said. “We're not asking anyone to have ill behavior. If that's the behavior that you're going to have ... stay at home.”
The mayor did not immediately respond to calls for comment Tuesday afternoon.
