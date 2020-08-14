LP girls beat Plymouth by two strokes
PLYMOUTH — La Porte’s girls golf team was able to eke out a non-conference 191-193 victory against Plymouth on Thursday at Pretty Lake County Club. Leading the varsity squad was Jayme Noll’s 45, Molly Menne’s 47, Abby Casto’s 49, and Emma Mitschelen’s 50. Medalist for the match was Plymouth’s Olivia Horvath with a 41.
Leading the Slicers JV team were Gabby Hull’s 45, Marley Schable’s 51, Rosie Korell’s 52, and Ella Schable’s 53. LaPorte will host Michigan City on Wednesday in a DAC match.
NP drops two close NIC golf matches
ROLLING PRAIRIE — The New Prairie girls golf team was defeated by NIC foes John Glenn 182-193, and St. Joseph 191-193 on Wednesday. Coach Bruce Watson said it was the closest New Prairie has come to defeating either team since joining the NIC.
Jaiden Winters led the Cougars with a 46, followed by Jenna Bauman’s 48, Jayden Flagg’s 49 (in her first varsity match), Jordan Winters’ 50, and Zoie Martinez’s 52. Medalists for the match were Katie Klostka (St. Joseph) and Megan Kobelt (Glenn), both shooting 39. The losses move New Prairie to a 2-2 record. The Cougars continue NIC play at Bremen next week.
MCHS girls volleyball cancelations
MICHIGAN CITY — The opening matches for the Michigan City High School volleyball team next week have been canceled. The Wolves’ varsity and JV matches at New Prairie and Aug. 20; and the Dunes Tournament on Aug. 22 have both been canceled.
Time change for LP volleyball match
La PORTE — The La Porte High School home volleyball matches against Plymouth on Tuesday will begin at 4:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. Freshman JV and varsity matches will be played in Slicer gym. This format will be used throughout the volleyball season for home matches, though this will be the only weeknight match starting at 4:30 p.m. All other home weeknight matches will begin at 5 p.m.
Duneland Club volleyball signups
CHESTERTON — Duneland Boys & Girls Club is taking sign-ups for Duneland Club Volleyball Leagues, open to all youth grades 2-9, through Sept. 4 with a fee of $50. Late registration will run the following week for $55. All participants must have an active Club membership, and membership assistance is available.
The leagues will run Sept. 15-Nov, 14. Prior to the start of the season, a coaches’ meeting will take place on Sept. 7 and mandatory skills tests will be held on Sept. 8 for the Biddy (grades 2-4); Sept. 9 for Juniors (grades 5–6); and on Sept. 10 for Seniors (grades 7–9), all at 6 p.m. Contact Chris Geiger or Natalie Lotz at 219-926-9770 for more information.
