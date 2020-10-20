Indiana tops 4,000 coronavirus deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,551 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 150,664. Another 48 deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 4,008 confirmed or probable deaths. The state’s rolling average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections was reported at 1,802, the highest level during the pandemic and more than double the rate in late September.
The daily update from ISDH also showed hospitals with 1,425 coronavirus patients, the highest level since early May and up almost 90 percent in a month, as are the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units. Another 25 cases were reported in La Porte County, bringing the total to 2,155 cases and 57 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals was at 11.2 percent and the rate for all tests performed was 8.4 percent.
Nursing homes across Indiana are also continuing to feel the toll, with 2,113 residents having died as of Oct. 7, more than 57 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the state.
MC Redevelopment Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at Krueger Memorial Hall, 801 Liberty Trail. The agenda includes rejection of offers for the former Memorial Hospital site and You Are Beautiful site; discussion of a betterments Memorandum of Understanding with NICTD; and the annual Baker Tilly TIF presentation.
Prior to the regular meeting, the commission will meet in executive session at 4 p.m. to discuss pending litigation and the purchase or lease of real property.
Board of Aviation Commissioners to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Board of Aviation Commissioners will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday. The agenda includes financial reports, fuel sale reports, the airport manager’s report, and updates on runway expansion, obstruction to a runway, and closing on a real estate transaction. To access the meeting, call 872-240-3412 and use access code 749-501-349.
Public hearing on new NP teacher contract
NEW CARLISLE — The New Prairie Board of School Trustees and the New Prairie Classroom Teacher Association will conduct a joint public hearing at 5 p.m. (CT) Thursday at the Central Office at 5327 N. Cougar Rd. in New Carlisle. The hearing will be to receive comments on the tentative collective bargaining agreement with teachers.
Denim Day at MQ to fight breast cancer
MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette Catholic High School is again embracing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual Denim Day on Friday, Oct. 23. Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to wear pink tops with blue jeans for a minimum $5 donation to the American Cancer Society.
Marquette has established a goal of raising $750. Since Denim Days were established in 1996, participants have raised $98 million toward breast cancer programs and services. Included in these programs and services are investments in research, and providing patients with transportation and a place to stay.
