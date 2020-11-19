Rob Stone, a funeral director at Cutler Funeral Home in La Porte, lays a wreath on the grave of veteran David Howard Hawkins last December at Arlington National Cemetery. “Our protocol is one wreath at a time with the bright red bow laying just under the last name to represent the blood that was shed,” Stone said.
Last year, the staff at Cutler Funeral Home helped lay 75 donated wreaths on the graves of servicemen and women at Pine Lake Cemetery. This year, more than 300 wreaths have been donated so far for the Dec. 19 ceremony.
Rob Stone, a funeral director at Cutler Funeral Home in La Porte, lays a wreath on the grave of veteran David Howard Hawkins last December at Arlington National Cemetery. “Our protocol is one wreath at a time with the bright red bow laying just under the last name to represent the blood that was shed,” Stone said.
Photo provided / Cutler Funeral Home
After laying the wreath, volunteers take one step back, then say the veteran’s name out loud before a moment of silence and a prayer for the family.
Last year, the staff at Cutler Funeral Home helped lay 75 donated wreaths on the graves of servicemen and women at Pine Lake Cemetery. This year, more than 300 wreaths have been donated so far for the Dec. 19 ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.