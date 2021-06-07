The trophy and bragging rights in the Salvation Army of Michigan City’s sixth annual National Donut Day Donut Eating Contest were captured by La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hahn on Friday after he managed to scarf down nine in 10 minutes.
Salvation Army development director Jenilee Haynes-Peterson, right, was the defending champ coming into Friday’s event. She won last year by finishing six doughnuts in the allotted time, but only managed five during this year.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Gabe Mendoza of Williams Systems came dressed for Doughnut Day, and managed to polish off six doughnuts during the competition, stopping frequently to wash down the treats with gulps of water.
Upon learning he was trailing the leader by several doughnuts late in the contest, Krueger Middle School Principal Josh Malone got creative and started attacking his doughnuts three at a time.
Amber Terry of Goodwill and WeConnect was one of 10 contestants vying for this year’s trophy, but even her two-handed approach was not enough.
From his seat on stage at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa, Hahn thanks his cheering section in the audience for their support.
MICHIGAN CITY — There may just be something to that old adage about cops and doughnuts.
The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s sixth annual Donut Eating Contest took to the stage at the Blue Chip Casino on Friday, the change in venue allowing for an audience this year after last year’s virtual event.
