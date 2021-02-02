MICHIGAN CITY — After having returned to strictly remote learning in mid-November, Michigan City Area Schools reconvened in their physical classrooms on Tuesday.
The district announced last week that it would be returning to a hybrid schedule for the weeks beginning Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, after La Porte County was downgraded from red to orange on the state’s COVID-19 spread risk map.
Hybrid scheduling for MCAS consists of remote learning on Monday and Friday; and in-person learning Tuesday through Thursday.
Betsy Kohn, director of communications at MCAS, said approximately a quarter of the district’s students have opted to stick to remote learning through either MCAS Online or Virtual Academy.
Elementary school families will have the opportunity later this week to make changes to the ways in which they choose to learn during the final trimester, which begins March 1. Middle and high school families have already made those determinations.
“We were excited to welcome students back in person today, as we resumed a hybrid schedule,” MCAS Superintendent Barbara Eason-Watkins said.
“We thank students and families for doing their part to ensure we can operate safely – checking for COVID symptoms each morning, wearing masks, and following physical distancing procedures. We also remain committed to a high-quality learning experience for those students who have chosen to continue learning online.”
Barker Middle School Principal Lucas Snyder said, “I thought it was a really good first day back. The kids did a great job and the staff was on top of it. We’re happy to be back in the building. We’ve got to be careful, but I think when we have been in person, everybody’s doing a great job.”
Knapp Elementary School principal Holly Martinez said the return to school after almost three months at home felt natural, almost as if they had never had an interruption in traditional classroom learning.
“Everything’s been really smooth,” she said, “and you can just tell everyone is really excited to be back in the building. You could see – even though they were masked up – that the kids had big smiles on their faces...
“You can tell everyone has missed that in-person interaction. I’ve walked classroom to classroom, and I can see all the kiddos working so hard and just enjoying being in the presence of their classmates and their teachers.”
Just as when students first began in-person learning during the 2020-21 school year, MCAS is re-implementing its policies on masks, social distancing, hand washing, touch surface sanitization, desk shields, and water bottle refilling stations.
“Everything we did in October when we were here for those three weeks, we just stuck with that because it works so well,” said Coolspring Elementary School principal Kim Palmer.
“The kids are so cooperative and the staff is so flexible. We worked together as a team and it couldn’t have gone better.”
Palmer said Tuesday felt like a family reunion, minus the hugging, which she misses.
Springfield Elementary School principal Lisa Emshwiller made a similar report.
“Today was an absolutely wonderful day,” she said.
“… We missed our students and we are so happy to have them. And I think the students are happy to be back. They did a great job of social-distancing, washing hands, wearing their masks. We had a strong plan in place and we’re happy to be continuing with it. Everyone’s just happy to be back together.”
