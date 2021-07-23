Change in hours for COVID-19 clinic
La PORTE — La Porte County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be open one less day starting in August. The clinic is currently open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in the lobby of the old La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincoln Way. Starting Aug. 1, the clinic will be offered Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
“We’re going to be cutting back hours a little bit. We’ll be closing down on Friday,” county Health Administrator Amanda Lahners said. “We gave our 30,000th dose last week at our vaccination clinic,” she told the county commissioners this week. She said the county is 51.6 percent fully vaccinated. “We are ahead of the state average. The state is exactly 50 percent, so we’re a little bit ahead.”
Mobile food distribution in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will conduct a Mobile Food Distribution on Wednesday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Marquette Mall (outside the former JCPenney at U.S. 20 and Franklin Street.) The distribution, sponsored by United Way of La Porte County, will serve up to 300 households.
Assorted items are offered free of charge, pre-boxed and pre-bagged on a first-come, first-served basis for those in need of food assistance. The distribution is drive-thru so remain in your vehicle and open your trunk.
La Porte County Council to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Assembly Room of the La Porte County Government Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte. The agenda includes an update on the eviction relief program, authorization to fill several vacant positions, a request for $125,000 to replace T1 lines, and requests for using ARP funds: $659,000 for broadband infrastructure, $150,000 for museum roof repairs, $700,000 for Kingsbury Creek culvert/drainage improvements, and $150,000 for two trucks and an SUV for the Maintenance Department. To access the meeting via Zoom, use ID 98575466527 and passcode 325601.
New Prairie School Board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The New Prairie United Board of School Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. (CT) Monday in the Board Room at 5327 N. Cougar Rd. The agenda includes the NWEA contract for 2021-22, and discussion of bus replacement. Prior to the meeting, the board will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. to discuss collective bargaining, and school safety and security.
LP County Board of Health to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Board of Health will conduct its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, via Zoom and in person at 809 State St. To access the Zoom meeting, use ID 83109166151 and passcode 305238.
MC planners to hear to Carbon Neutral talk
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting will also be hosted by Zoom and stream live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. The agenda includes a presentation by Daniel Poynter of Carbon Neutral Indiana on ways to clean up your carbon footprint to become carbon neutral. To access the meeting use ID 83516812303 and passcode 230600.
MCAS Board to discuss reopening plans
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area School Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Administration Building at 408 S. Carroll Ave. The agenda includes reopening plans for the 2021-22 school year, textbook fees and a report from the superintendent.
Michigan City Water Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Water Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 532 Franklin St. The agenda includes approval of the water main extension estimate to Trail Cove subdivision in Trail Creek.
MC workshop on American Rescue Fund
MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry has called a Zoom Workshop for City Council members, the city controller and department heads to discuss the American Rescue Recovery Fund. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. To access the workshop, use ID 86884259751 and passcode 851738.
