MICHIGAN CITY — Those expecting to enjoy a day at the beach this weekend in Michigan City are going to have their hopes dashed again.
The temporary closure of Washington Park has been extended not just for its beach, but for every public beach entrance through Stop 13, through much of next week.
And it could go even longer.
On Thursday, Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry extended his executive order temporarily closing Washington Park, the Senior Center and Fedder’s Alley, which was originally set to expire Thursday night, to continue for another week, through Aug. 20.
In addition, he has ordered the temporary closure of all public beach entrances from Stop 2 through Stop 13, and the Esplanade for the same amount of time.
Parry said this was due to the large crowds continuing to congregate on the lakefront, violating social distancing and the facial covering mandates from Gov. Eric Holcomb and the La Porte County Health Department.
In his executive order, Parry said this was necessitated because the “unprecedented large numbers of visitors” to Washington Park made the city unable to effectively comply with CDC guidelines and the mask mandate.
“Given the heat temperatures, compliance with Gov. Holcomb’s and the La Porte County Health Department’s mask mandate orders would be difficult, if not impossible, to achieve, while patrons are sunbathing, swimming on the lakefront and engaging in outdoor activities,” he said.
The mandate requires a person to wear a face covering if they are in:
an indoor area open to the public
an outdoor public area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside their household cannot be maintained
a private indoor or outdoor area where a distance of 6 feet from individuals outside their households cannot be maintained
According to Parry, despite the extended order, Washington Park Zoo will remain open by appointment only and subject to visitors complying with social distancing, facial covering mandates and CDC guidelines.
Parry’s extension goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, and will conclude 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, unless it’s further extended by the Michigan City Common Council.
The extension comes as the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,046 additional Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 77,565.
Another 20 Hoosier deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 2,898 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 207 probable deaths have been reported.
For La Porte County, the state reported 22 new positive cases for a total of 957 since the outbreak began. Deaths remained at 30.
The La Porte County Health Department late Wednesday announced a total of 13 new cases reported for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total to 737 public cases, 197 Westville Correctional Facility cases, and 8 Indiana State Prison cases – a total of 942 cases and 30 deaths.
Of the new cases, 7 were in La Porte, 4 in Michigan City, 1 in Rolling Prairie and 1 in La Crosse, the health department reported.
To date, 877,970 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 866,994 on Wednesday. There have been 14,745 test results from La Porte County, where the 7-day positivity rate was up to 5.9 percent as of Aug. 6.
