INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 cases of COVID-19 were reported in La Porte County over the weekend, raising the confirmed total to more than 5,000; and one more death was added to the toll, which is nearing 100.
Across the state, Indiana’s hospitals had more COVID-19 patients than ever before over the Thanksgiving weekend and the number under intensive care unit treatment also continued its recent steep increase.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 5,713 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 338,977. Another 38 deaths were reported, raising the toll to 5,456 confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 267 probable deaths.
Another 92 cases were reported on Monday in La Porte County, bringing the total to 5,019.
On Sunday, the ISDH reported 4,335 new cases and 24 deaths; of those, 69 cases were in La Porte County. On Saturday there were 4,535 new cases and 66 deaths reported statewide; La Porte County had 55 new cases and its 97th death of the pandemic.
The weekend numbers raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 56 per day – more than five times the rate in late September and pushing it well ahead of the early pandemic peak of 42 a day in April.
November has been Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month and health officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings leading to another surge in cases. Hospital officials across the state are worried about not having enough health care workers to care for the quickly growing number of severely ill patients.
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,401 COVID-19 patients on Sunday – about a 350 percent increase since late September when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions before reinstating some this month.
Holcomb has said he plans to meet with local elected officials, businesses and hospital administrators around the state this week to get “updated perspectives and input” about COVID-19 responses at the local and county levels, and to see how the state “could be doing more” to help.
About 43 percent of the state’s intensive care unit patients – 970 – had the coronavirus on Sunday, about four times September’s rate.
In District 1 (La Porte, Porter, Lake, Newton and Jasper counties), more than 41 percent of ICU beds were holding COVID patients as of Monday, while less than 25 percent of those beds were now available.
