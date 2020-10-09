La PORTE — A La Porte County official is urging residents to stay on guard due to an “alarming spike” in COVID-19 cases in the area at the onset of flu season.
“We are seeing an alarming spike in positivity rates not only in La Porte County but across Northwest Indiana,” La Porte County Board of Commissioners president Sheila Matias said Thursday.
“As we head into flu season, I urge residents of La Porte County to be ever vigilant and to keep their guard up in this fight against an invisible but destructive virus.
“Be stronger than the virus; show your strength and commitment to your family and your community by following CDC guidelines – wear a mask, practice serious hand hygiene, avoid crowded places, keep 6 feet away from anyone who is not in your family unit, and please stay home if you feel sick or have any flu symptoms,” Matias said.
The spike in cases continues statewide, according to health officials.
The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported that 1,832 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the highest single day total of the pandemic, bringing the total to 131,493. Another 19 deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 3,534 confirmed and 227 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, the ISDH reported 34 new cases, bringing the total to 1,767, and 47 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate was 9.0 percent for unique individuals tested, and 6.7 percent for all tests reported.
The La Porte County Health Department reported 1,735 cases as of Thursday. Of those, 366 were in Michigan City, 314 in La Porte, 33 in Westville, 20 in Rolling Prairie, 10 in Wanatah, 9 each in Union Mills and Kingsford Heights; 8 in Mill Creek, 7 each in Hanna and LaCrosse; and 4 in Trail Creek. There were 196 cases reported at the Westville Correctional Center and 8 at the Indiana State Prison.
Matias said the virus continues to affect everyone, including county employees.
“At the county government level, we are dealing with increasing cases of infection among staff including some positive cases among our maintenance staff and cleaning crews,” she said.
The commissioners are moving aggressively to take measures to keep employees and the public safe.
“I want to reassure county personnel that while the contact tracing, testing and treatment occurs for those who may have been exposed, we will be bringing in contract cleaning crews to help support our maintenance staff who have several members in quarantine or in treatment with COVID symptoms,” Matias said.
Matias said she has directed the county to engage Servpro to do a deep cleaning of all county buildings over the [Columbus Day] holiday weekend.
“We can assure county employees that upon returning to work Tuesday morning their work spaces will be sanitized and safe.”
And she urged Gov. Eric Holcomb to backtrack on the reopening of businesses and event venues.
“The increasing infection rates and hospitalizations we’re seeing point out the need for Indiana to step back to Stage 4.5,” Matias said.
“I urge Governor Holcomb to continue his diligent approach by stepping in to keep our citizens safe. Vigilance is needed by all of us. Moving to Stage 5 seemed to send the wrong signal that we were out of the woods and the data is clear, this is clearly not the case.”
She also reinforced the importance of the county and state mask mandates as a way to reduce the spread of the virus.
“The science is clear on this. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that 371,000 Americans will have died of COVID-19 by Jan. 1. Yet the Institute’s model also suggests that if 95 percent of Americans just wore masks – at the level in Singapore, for example – then nearly 100,000 lives could be saved between now and the end of the year.”
To those who doubt or criticize the mask mandate, she called wearing a mask a sign of strength.
“Some people take kindness for weakness – but in this case, the kindness you show by wearing a mask shows your strength. It can save lives.
“I know this pandemic has been exhausting and we are fed up with it. I get it. But we cannot let down our guard; please join your neighbors as we work together in this fight against this virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.