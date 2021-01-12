A visitor tours the Smithsonian-curated traveling exhibit, Water / Ways, at a stop in Sanbiel, Florida. Indiana Humanities has selected Rolling Prairie as one of six stops for the exhibit’s upcoming tour of Indiana.
Photos provided / Smithsonian Institution
The exhibit, which will be in La Porte County from Aug. 14 to Sept. 26, looks at the environmental, cultural and historical significance of water.
ROLLING PRAIRIE — Six Indiana communities have been selected to host the national Smithsonian exhibit about water and our connections to it. One of them is in La Porte County, but probably not the one you’d think.
Indiana Humanities has selected six areas to host the Smithsonian-curated traveling exhibit that dives into water scientifically, environmentally, culturally and historically.
