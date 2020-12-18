MICHIGAN CITY — A shoplifting incident at Walmart led to charges of felony theft and battery of a police officer against a teenage girl, and two minors were also charged with theft, according to police.
According to Michigan City Police Department reports, officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 were dispatched to Walmart at 5780 Franklin St. around 11 a.m. Monday for a report of three females who were in the process of exiting the store with merchandise they hadn't paid for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.