Frontline healthcare workers were the first to receive the vaccine at Franciscan Health Michigan City. From left are EVS associate Kim Dabney, lab supervisor Tammy Steinbauer, emergency department physician Eric Achramowicz, ICU pulmonologist Brian Dickover, ICU nurse Lindsay Kreighbaum, Al-Haddadin, and respiratory therapist Joyce Swanson.
Father Bill O’Toole conducts a blessing prior to the beginning of vaccinations at Franciscan Health Michigan City. He prayed that “the physicians and staff who will be vaccinated will also receive with kindness those who they may care for.”
Franciscan Health infectious disease physician Dafer Al-Haddadin receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Franciscan Health Michigan City on Friday morning.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
ICU pulmonologist Brian Dickover was one of more than 100 frontline healthcare workers to get a shot at the vaccination clinic in Michigan City.
Hospital staff applaud as the first vials of the vaccine are delivered to the vaccination clinic from their deep-freeze storage area in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY — There was palpable excitement and a feeling of relief in the air as needles went into arms, marking the first COVID-19 vaccines dispensed in Northwest Indiana on Friday morning.
The first shots were delivered at Franciscan Health hospitals in Michigan City, Crown Point and Hammond to physicians, nurses and support staff who have been on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic this year.
