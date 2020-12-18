MICHIGAN CITY — There was palpable excitement and a feeling of relief in the air as needles went into arms, marking the first COVID-19 vaccines dispensed in Northwest Indiana on Friday morning.

The first shots were delivered at Franciscan Health hospitals in Michigan City, Crown Point and Hammond to physicians, nurses and support staff who have been on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic this year.

