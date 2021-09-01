Miss Duneland 2020, right, was 19-year-old Emma Schneider of Gaston, who is attending Ball State University, majoring in apparel design and fashion merchandising, and minoring in entrepreneurial management. Miss Duneland’s Outstanding Teen 2020 was 17-year-old Emily Eshbach, left, of Auburn, a student at DeKalb High School.
MICHIGAN CITY — Miss Duneland Organization officials announced this week that the 30th annual Miss Duneland Competition will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Michigan City.
The 2022 Miss Duneland competition is an official preliminary to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions held each year. The local competition will name Miss Duneland and Miss Duneland’s Outstanding Teen, who will move on to the 2022 Miss Indiana Competition next June in Zionsville.
