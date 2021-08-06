Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
BEVERLY SHORES — A local artist whose work is inspired by the dunes, beaches, gardens, woods and countryside of Northwest Indiana will have her work featured at a new exhibit in the town she calls home.
“Nowhere But Here,” featuring the art of watercolorist Julie Kasniunas, will open Friday, Aug. 13, from 5-7 p.m. at The Depot Museum and Art Gallery at 525 Broadway in Beverly Shores
